Bruce Anstey set for racing comeback at Classic TT

Flying Kiwi Bruce Anstey will return to action at the Classic TT in August after missing most of the past two seasons through illness.

Anstey will compete in the Lightweight event on a Honda RS250 for the Milenco by Padgetts Racing team.

New Zealands Bruce Anstey celebrates victory in the Lightweight race at the Classic TT on his last appearance at the event in 2017.

A 13-time winner at the Isle of Man TT, Anstey is also one of the most successful riders at the Classic TT, claiming three wins since the event was first held in 2013.

His first victory came in the 2014 Superbike Classic TT riding a Padgetts 500cc YZR Yamaha. Three years later he set the current lap record in the class with a speed of 127.496mph, finishing second to Dean Harrison in 2016. He also sealed his first win in the Lightweight class on the Mountain Course.

On his last appeared at the event in 2017, Anstey made history as he became the first rider ever to lap the 37.73-mile course at more than 120mph on a 250cc machine, his lap record currently standing at 120.475mph on the Padgetts RS250.

Sadly, Anstey missed the whole of the 2018 season as he battled serious illness following a cancer diagnosis, although he did undertake a parade lap at the Classic TT last August. One of the most popular riders in the paddock, the laidback New Zealander is certain to receive a huge welcome as he makes his long-awaited comeback.

He will be joined at the Classic TT by team-mates Conor Cummins and Davey Todd.

Manx hero Cummins, twice a podium finisher at the Classic TT, will line up on the 500cc YZR Yamaha in the RST Superbike race, which he took to third place 12 months ago.

Todd will ride the 750cc OW01 Yamaha that both Cummins and the late Dan Kneen have previously campaigned at the event. The bike was run in the World Superbike Championship by Rob McElnea.

English rider Todd, the second fastest newcomer in TT history, will also line up alongside Anstey in the Dunlop Lightweight race on a second RS250 Honda.

Practice for the Classic TT and Manx Grand Prix commences on Saturday, August 17. The Classic TT Races take place from Saturday, August 24 to Monday, August 26.