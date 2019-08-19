Bruce Anstey tops Lightweight practice times at Classic TT on competitive return to Mountain Course

Bruce Anstey made a stunning return to the Mountain Course as the New Zealander topped the Lightweight times during Monday’s curtailed Classic TT practice session.

Anstey is back in action after battling serious illness but it was as if the ‘Flying Kiwi’ was never away as he posted the quickest lap of 116.28mph on Clive Padgett’s Honda RS250.

Bruce Anstey is back in action around the Mountain Course at the Classic TT after missing the past two seasons through illness. Picture: Dave Kneen/Pacemaker Press.

He will concentrate on Saturday’s Lightweight race as he makes his competitive road racing comeback after missing the past two seasons.

On his last appearance at the Classic TT, Anstey set the first ever 120mph lap by a 250cc machine as he romped to victory in the Lightweight race in 2017.

Dean Harrison was second fastest in the class at 114.28mph on the LayLaw Yamaha ahead of team-mate Ian Lougher, who clocked 112.59mph.

Senior TT winner Harrison headed the Classic Superbike times on the Silicone Engineering Kawasaki at 123.42mph from Horst Saiger (Greenall Kawasaki), who lapped at 122.87mph.

Jamie Coward was third fastest on the Prez/Kraus Kawasaki (120.70mph) followed by Derek Sheils in fourth, who managed 118.38mph on the second of the Greenall Kawasaki machines.

The Senior/Junior session was red-flagged following an incident at the Black Hut. The rider involved was taken by airmed to Nobles Hospital with reported leg injuries but was not understood to be seriously injured.

Competitors were escorted back to the Grandstand by the travelling marshals in the direction of the course.

It was later confirmed that no further action would take place due to a heavy rain shower at Brandish coupled with fading light.