Bruce Anstey undecided over participation at 2020 Isle of Man TT

New Zealand’s Bruce Anstey is undecided over whether or not he will compete at the 2020 Isle of Man TT.

Anstey made a winning return to the Mountain Course in August after a two-year break for cancer treatment.

The 50-year-old won the Lightweight race on Clive Padgett’s RS250 and said he ‘loved every minute’ of his eagerly awaited comeback.

However, the 12-time TT winner plans to hold off on a decision over his return to the main Tourist Trophy meeting next June and says he will make a call early in the New Year.

Speaking to the Isle of Man TT website at Motorcycle Live at the NEC, Anstey said: “I'm not too sure. I want to be strong and fit enough. I don't want to be wobbling round at the back - I want to be at the sharp end. I'm holding off about the TT. If I'm strong enough I'll be there.

"The biggest thing is the tiredness. That's the main thing but I'm getting stronger so we will see how it goes.

"It was good to get back out on the 250 - it was the perfect bike to make my comeback on and winning the race was awesome. I loved every moment of it and I'll definitely be back at the Classic TT in August,” added the Milenco by Padgett’s Racing rider.

"Whether I do the main TT depends on my fitness really. I'm not a spring chicken any more. I'm 50-odd now an with all the stuff I've gone through fitness wise it's just so hard to get back.

"If I were to ride I would have a bit of a choice - the new Fireblade or go back to the RCV, which I got going really well.”