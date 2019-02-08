BSB 2019: Andy Reid joins Tyco BMW for Superstock 1000 title tilt

Northern Ireland’s Andy Reid has signed for the Tyco BMW team to contest the National Superstock 1000 Championship.

The Jordanstown man previously rode for the Moneymore-based TAS Racing outfit in the Superbike class in 2017.

Northern Ireland's Andy Reid will contest the National Superstock 1000 Championship in 2019 in the Tyco BMW colours.

He competed in the Superstock 1000 series last year for the EHA Racing team and chalked up a handful of wins before he was sidelined through injury.

Reid said: “I really am stoked to be back in the Tyco BMW team. I loved being here for a short period back in 2017 when a late call came to step up to the Superbike class.

“Last season I rode in the Superstock series with another set-up, and proved that I have the pace to run at the front and win races. On that basis and, getting to work with an experienced crew, who took Keith Farmer to the Superstock title last season on the BMW – I can’t wait to get started.

“The new S1000RR is a great looking piece of kit. As well as TAS Racing, Tyco and BMW Motorrad, I’d also like to take this opportunity to thank my personal sponsors Cool Milk and Xpress Coffee for their continued support this season.”

Team principal Philip Neill said he believed the best was yet to come from new signing Reid.

“There is no disputing the talent Andy possesses, and I firmly believe we are still to see the best of him. We worked together briefly in Superbike and although he was thrown in at the deep end, he made the best of the opportunity and had some impressive moments on the S1000RR Superbike,” he said.

“We are excited to debut the new Tyco BMW S1000RR and clearly the aim is to be consistent as we learn about the new machine and hopefully place ourselves in a position to fight for the Superstock title once again.”

Keith Farmer clinched the Superstock title for the team in 2018 and has now moved up to the British Superbike class alongside Christian Iddon, while Michael Dunlop will spearhead the team’s charge at the international road races.