BSB Brands Hatch: Isle of Man TT legend John McGuinness caps season with podium brace

The 23-time Isle of Man TT winner took third in Saturday’s opening race around the 2.43-mile GP circuit, gaining two positions when champion Josh Day pulled into the pits while early race leader David Shoubridge dropped down the order.

Fellow veteran Chris Walker won the race from Craig Neve in the damp conditions, with McGuinness on his own in third place on the Blue Earth Construction Ducati, over seconds down on the race winner.

In the final race of the season, McGuinness was in the mix for another podium when Neve crashed in front of him at Paddockn Hill Bend, while Welshman David Jones had a similar spill a few laps later.

John McGuinness on the Blue Earth Construction Ducati at Brands Hatch.

That left the Morecambe man in third place and he remained there after the Safety Car was deployed for three laps, before the race was eventually red-flagged following further crashes when racing resumed again.

McGuinness was confirmed in third behind Day and Walker, with the trio covered by less than half-a-second.

“It’s been a great end to what’s been a really enjoyable season,” said McGuinness.

“I always enjoy racing at Brands Hatch and straightaway on Friday, I felt really good on the bike and posted some good lap times.

“I felt comfortable in all conditions and with a good start in the first race, I was able to get with the front group and convert it into a third place finish and podium.

“Sunday’s race followed a similar pattern but you had to be really careful that you stayed on line as it was quite damp off it,” he added.

“The damp white line caught out both Craig and David and I was able to take full advantage with another third place finish coming our way.

“The team’s worked really hard all season so a big thanks to Blue Earth Construction and all the sponsors for making it all possible.”