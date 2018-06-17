BSB: Carl Phillips in amicable split from Gearlink Kawasaki team

Lisburn’s Carl Phillips says he hopes to be back on the grid soon after parting company from Bennetts British Superbike team Gearlink Kawasaki.

Phillips issued a statement via social media after the decision was made following qualifying at Snetterton on Saturday.

He said: ‘Unfortunately it is with great regret I have to announce that with immediate effect myself and the Gearlink Kawasaki team have come to a mutual decision to part company.

‘This has not been an easy decision and I would like to thank Michael (de Bidaph) and all at Gearlink Kawasaki team for their support and effort during this great opportunity.

‘Thank you to all my sponsors for sticking by me. Hopefully I can get back on the grid sometime soon’.

The Gearlink Kawasaki team also confirmed the split in a tweet, which read: ‘It was decided amicably last night that Carl Phillips would no longer be riding for the Gearlink Kawasaki team. The whole team wish Carl well with his future racing career’.

In February, Phillips told the News Letter the opportunity to make his BSB debut was a ‘dream come true’.

“It’s a dream come true for me and I have to pinch myself sometimes, but I’m going to be realistic about what to expect this year,” he said.

“I’ve always wanted the chance to race in British Superbikes but I know how hard it is going to be because there is so much depth to the field.”

The Gearlink Kawasaki team runs Ben Currie and James Westmoreland in the Dickies British Supersport Championship.

Last year, Carrickfergus rider Andrew Irwin finished as the runner-up in the championship for the team, claiming his maiden victory in the final round at Brands Hatch in October.

Two-time British champion Alastair Seeley has also competed for Gearlink Kawasaki in the past, winning races in the British championship and also at the North West 200, while Glenn Irwin made his mark in the British championship on the striking green and orange Kawasaki before making the step up to British Superbikes.