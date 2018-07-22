BSB: Glenn Irwin clinches runner-up spot in Brands Hatch opener

Glenn Irwin has moved into third place in the Bennetts British Superbike Championship after claiming a battling runner-up finish at Brands Hatch in Sunday’s opening race.

The Carrick man shadowed eventual winner Josh Brookes (McAMS Yamaha) throughout the 20-lap race at the Grand Prix circuit in Kent and mounted a challenge for his first victory of the season on the final laps.

However, Brookes was able to hold station as he clinched victory by just two-tenths-of-a-second from the Ulsterman, with championship leader Leon Haslam three seconds behind on the JG Speedfit Kawasaki in third.

Be Wiser PBM Ducati rider Irwin, who claimed his maiden qualifying pole for race one on the Panigale, will line up in second place on the grid in race two (16:30 BST).

Jake Dixon took fourth on the RAF Reserves Kawasaki followed by Tyco BMW’s Christian Iddon and Smiths Racing’s Peter Hickman.

Andrew Irwin finished ninth on the PBM Ducati as he narrowly edged out Tyco BMW’s Michael Laverty.

Brookes’ team-mate, Tarran Mackenzie, crashed out of third place with a lap to go. Honda Racing’s Dan Linfoot and Luke Mossey (JG Speedfit Kawasaki) were also among the fallers.