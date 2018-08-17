BSB: Glenn Irwin fourth fastest despite hurting shoulder in FP1 crash at Cadwell Park

Glenn Irwin was fourth fastest in free practice for the Bennetts British Superbike Championship round at Cadwell Park despite suffering an injured shoulder after a crash in the morning session.

The PBM Be Wiser Ducati rider crashed at the foot of the ‘mountain’ in FP1 as he posted the second quickest time, ending the session only 0.009s behind championship leader Leon Haslam (JG Speedfit Kawasaki).

Irwin was riding in discomfort in FP2 but nonetheless the Carrickfergus man set the fourth fastest time, leaving him 0.7s adrift of pacesetter Jake Dixon on the RAF Reserves Kawasaki.

Dixon was half-a-second ahead of Danny Buchan (FS-3 Kawasaki), with Haslam slotting into third on the time sheets.

Speaking before his spill on Friday, Irwin – fourth in the championship standings – said: “I think it will be really tough for anyone to get a double win this weekend, but we will certainly do our best.

“The aim is to be ready to fight for the title in the Showdown and I believe that is still a very strong possibility.”

Tyco BMW’s Michael Laverty climbed the leaderboard into sixth place in FP2 behind Bennetts Suzuki rider Bradley Ray, while BSB rookie Andrew Irwin was ninth on the second of Paul Bird’s 1199 Ducati Panigale R machines.

Josh Brookes was running inside the top ten until he crashed out at Charlies unhurt, finishing the session in 14th position for the McAMS Yamaha team.

In the Pirelli National Superstock 1000 Championship, title leader Keith Farmer (Tyco BMW) was second quickest, 0.5s behind Billy McConnell, with Thruxton race winner Josh Elliott third fastest on the OMG Suzuki.

In the Dickies British Supersport Championship, Dublin’s Jack Kennedy led the way on the Integro Yamaha by 0.3s from Gearlink Kawasaki’s Ben Currie.