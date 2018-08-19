BSB: Glenn Irwin left to rue 'silly crash' in free practice at Cadwell Park

Glenn Irwin remains in third place in the Bennetts British Superbike Championship following a brace of top-six results at Cadwell Park on Sunday.

The Carrick man, who qualified in fourth place on the PBM Be Wiser Ducati, finished in the same position in the opening race.

Irwin seemed to be on course for the podium in the first race until he was bumped back a place on the final lap by Jake Dixon, who dived past on the brakes into Barn on his RAF Reserves Kawasaki.

The 28-year-old was left to rue a crash in free practice on Friday, which left him nursing an injured shoulder.

Irwin, who finished fifth in race two behind Peter Hickman, said: “The two races were tough today but given where I was on Friday morning, I’m reasonably pleased with fourth and fifth.

“I wasn’t sure if I’d be able to stay in mix for the entire race distance but I was able to do that although I threw away the podium in race one when I left the door open on the last lap.

“I was struggling a bit with my shoulder for the last six or seven laps primarily through the left handers and from the Gooseneck to the start and finish, but it was my own mistake that cost me third,” he added.

“I gave it 200 per-cent in the second race but I felt very weak from about mid-race distance onwards although the way the leaders were battling anything could have happened.

“I tried everything I could to get up to Peter and I was trying different ways to ride on each lap in order to make me faster.

“My lap times were consistent but I had to settle for fifth and so apologies to the team, as it was a silly crash on Friday and one that cost us a good chance of a podium this weekend.”

Championship leader Leon Haslam reinforced his status as the title favourite with a double on the JG Speedfit Kawasaki, winning race one by just 0.117s from Bradley Ray on the Bennetts Suzuki, with Dixon, Irwin, Tommy Bridewell (Moto Rapido Ducati) and Christia Iddon (Tyco BMW) the top six.

Danny Buchan had been in contention in third place on the FS-3 Kawasaki until he crashed out at the bottom of the Mountain.

Andrew Irwin was forced out with a problem on the PBM Be Wiser Ducati, while Michael Laverty finished in 14th place on the Tyco BMW.

In race two, Haslam prevailed once more to seal a double at the Lincolnshire circuit.

The Kawasaki rider, who will team up with Jonathan Rea in the World Superbike Championship in 2019, became embroiled in a battle with Ray and Dixon.

Haslam hit the front on lap 12 but Dixon followed him through past Ray and the pair began to battle it out for the win.

Dixon passed Haslam on the following lap and attempted to break away, but Haslam regained the lead on the penultimate lap at Park.

In a dramatic finish, Dixon lined up a pass on the final lap but ran off the track onto the grass, handing victory to Haslam.

Ray took advantage to snatch second place, while Dixon regrouped to finished third.

Peter Hickman (Smiths BMW) narrowly held off Glenn Irwin for fourth.

Andrew Irwin – who had to start from the back of the grid after failing to post a time in race one – crashed out of the race at Charlies.

Tyco BMW team-mates Iddon and Laverty finished sixth and seventh respectively.

In the Pirelli National Superstock 1000 race, there was drama as championship leader Keith Farmer crashed out as he challenge for the lead.

The three-time British champion out-braked Lee Jackson to seize the lead into Park with three laps to go, but the Clogher man folded the front moments later at the Gooseneck.

Jackson went on to seal the win on the FS-3 Kawasaki by 0.4s from Billy McConnell on the Bennetts Suzuki, with Thruxton winner Josh Elliott taking third on the OMG Suzuki.

McConnell has now taken over the title lead by five points from the unfortunate Farmer with three rounds to go.

In the Dickies British Supersport class, Ben Currie turned the tables on Jack Kennedy to win Sunday’s race.

Dubliner Kennedy clinched the honours in the Sprint race on Saturday on the Integro Yamaha but had to settle for the runner-up spot behind the Gearlink Kawasaki rider in the second race.

Kennedy, though, retains a healthy advantage of 36 points in the championship standings over Currie.