BSB: Glenn Irwin on high after topping Oulton Park test

Glenn Irwin goes into this weekend’s third round of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship on a high after topping the times at the Oulton Park test.

The PBM Be Wiser Ducati rider, currently fourth in the standings, claimed a fine runner-up finish at the previous round in race two at Brands Hatch Indy, where he was narrowly edged out by JG Speedfit Kawasaki’s Leon Haslam.

Irwin was under the lap record in the test at Oulton last week and the Carrickfergus man is feeling confident of his prospects on Bank Holiday Monday at the Cheshire track.

“I’m heading to Oulton off the back of what was a strong test last week, we got through a raft of ideas and found a nice feeling with the bike which showed in the lap times,” Irwin said.

“I won’t get complacent about going under the lap record as we have seen this with other riders at tracks - it’s more important what I’ll bring to Oulton now knowing that I have unlocked that next stage of confidence.

“I’m looking forward to what could be both Be Wiser Ducatis in the podium positions in both races.”

Irwin finished second in race two last year at Oulton behind team-mate Shane Byrne.