BSB: Glenn Irwin relishing new challenge as JG Speedfit Kawasaki deal confirmed

Glenn Irwin says he is ‘over the moon’ following confirmation that he will join the JG Speedfit Kawasaki team for the 2019 Bennetts British Superbike Championship season.

The Carrick man will leave Paul Bird’s Be Wiser Ducati team after three years to ride the Ninja ZX-10RR.

Irwin and the Bournemouth-based JG Speedfit Kawasaki team will continue with a level of support from the World Superbike factory team and an improved 2019 Kawasaki for the campaign next season.

The 28-year-old Showdown contender, who is fourth in the standings ahead of Assen this weekend, said: “I’m over the moon. I feel like I’ve served my apprenticeship in the BSB now and moving back to Kawasaki after some successful times in Supersport is the perfect opportunity.

“Also hearing the enthusiasm from the top at Kawasaki about me signing for them is worth its weight in gold. I thrive on that and I look forward to being in that environment.

“I can’t wait for my first ride of the new Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR. Also, I’m looking forward to learning from my new team given their experience and success over the past three seasons,” added Irwin, who previously rode in the Supersport class for the Gearlink Kawasaki team.

“I started paying close attention to the new 2019 Ninja ZX-10RR when the conversations began with Kawasaki. I believe the chassis is phenomenal and it will be a bike that can be ridden hard. The engine was already strong, so with the updated engine we should have even more power and an even better handling bike.

“You only need to look at what the current bike has done, so it will be nice to jump on a proven package with some upgrades that will make the new model even better.”

Irwin is set to test the machine for the first time in November.