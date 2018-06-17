BSB: Glenn Irwin seals runner-up spot in opening race at Snetterton

Glenn Irwin finished as the runner-up in race one in the Bennetts British Superbike Championship at Snetterton on Sunday.

The Carrick man had led the race after Bradley Ray slid out on the Bennetts Suzuki, but it was Leon Haslam who came through to take the lead on the JG Speedfit Kawasaki, with Irwin sealing the runner-up spot, only 0.4s behind on the PBM Ducati.

Andrew Irwin crashed out on his BSB debut on the PBM Ducati.

Irwin was back in BSB race action for the first time since his dominant double in the Superbike races at the North West 200 in May. He is currently fourth in the championship standings ahead of race two (16:30 BST).

His younger brother, Andrew, crashed out on the first lap as he made his BSB and PBM Ducati debut. The 23-year-old ran in too hot on the brakes and wiped out fellow Northern Ireland rider Michael Laverty (Tyco BMW), plus Honda Racing pair Dan Linfoot and Jason O’Halloran.

Irwin has been competing in the World Supersport Championship this year but was handed the chance to ride at Snetterton as a replacement for Shane Byrne, who suffered neck and back injuries in a crash during a test at Snetterton last month, ruling the six-time champion out for the foreseeable future.

Jake Dixon completed the podium in race one ahead of Josh Brookes, Danny Buchan and Tarran Mackenzie.