BSB: Glenn Irwin tops times on day one at Brands Hatch

Glenn Irwin topped the times overall in free practice at Brands Hatch on Friday ahead of the sixth round of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship.

The Be Wiser PBM Ducati rider set the quickest lap in 1m 25.523s in the dry in FP1 on the Grand Prix circuit to take the top spot by 0.115s from Josh Brookes on the McAMS Yamaha, whose team-mate Tarran Mackenzie was third quickest, just 0.357s behind.

Keith Farmer is aiming to extend his lead in the Superstock 1000 Championship.

James Ellison on the Anvil TAG Yamaha, Luke Mossey (JG Speedfit Kawasaki) and Tyco BMW’s Christian Iddon completed the top six.

Championship leader Leon Haslam was ninth fastest on the JG Speedfit Kawasaki ahead of Michael Laverty (Tyco BMW).

In the damp FP2 session, Brookes set the pace from Jake Dixon on the RAF Reserves Kawasaki, with Irwin third fastest.

His younger brother Andrew, who was 11th quickest in FP1, was eighth fastest.

Many of the leading contenders waited until the track began to dry slightly later in the session before venturing out.

In the Supersport class, Carrick’s Alastair Seeley – who is back in the championship after signing a deal with MV Agusta UK – was second fastest in the dry, 0.3 seconds behind Gearlink Kawasaki’s Ben Currie.

Dublin rider Jack Kennedy, who has dominated this year, is injured after breaking two metacarpals and chipping his collarbone in a testing accident in the USA.

Kennedy, though, has been passed fit to ride at Brands and is due to complete a few laps on Saturday on the Appleyard Macadam Yamaha.

David Allingham was third fastest on the EHA Racing Yamaha in the dry FP1 session.

Clogher’s Keith Farmer, a double winner last time out at Knockhill in Scotland, led the way in FP1 in the Pirelli National Superstock 1000 class (1m 27.690s), although Billy McConnell claimed the fastest time overall in FP2, lapping in 1m 27.219s to lead EHA Aprilia rider Joe Collier (1m 27.898s), with Farmer third on the combined time sheets.