BSB: Podium double for Glenn Irwin at Brands Hatch

Carrick’s Glenn Irwin wrapped up a podium brace at Brands Hatch as the Be Wiser PBM Ducati rider finished as the runner-up in race two behind double winner Josh Brookes.

In a repeat of the first race, Brookes and Irwin set the pace with championship leader Leon Haslam also in contention on the JG Speedfit Kawasaki until the final stages, eventually dropping into a safe third.

Irwin attempted to pressurise Aussie Brookes and although he closed onto the rear wheel of the McAMS Yamaha rider at the start of the final lap, Brookes had enough in reserve to close out victory by only 0.090s, with Haslam a further five seconds adrift.

Jake Dixon (RAF Reserves Kawasaki), Tarran Mackenzie (McAMS Yamaha) and Tyco BMW rider Christian Iddon completed the first six.

Michael Laverty (Tyco BMW) turned the tables on young rookie Andrew Irwin (Be Wiser PBM Ducati) as he edged ahead of the Carrick man to claim 11th position.

Haslam leads the championship by 80 points from Dixon after six rounds, with Irwin 17 points further back in third.

The remaining Showdown places are currently filled by Brookes, Bradley Ray (Bennetts Suzuki) and Danny Buchan (FS-3 Racing Kawasaki).