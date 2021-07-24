BSB rider Brad Jones flown to hospital following Brands Hatch crash

Brad Jones from Dorset in action on his BMW machine in the British Superbike Championship.

The Dorset man came off his BMW machine on the opening lap at Clark Curve, forcing the race to be red-flagged.

He was unconscious at the scene and was treated at the circuit medical centre before being evacuated to hospital with a head injury. An update from the British Superbike organisers said he was still unconscious at the time of his transfer to hospital.

The official statement said: “Brad Jones (iForce Lloyd & Jones BMW) crashed on the opening lap of the first Bennetts British Superbike Championship race at Clark Curve (Brands Hatch). The race was immediately red flagged and he was attended to by trackside and vehicle medical teams.

“The rider was unconscious at the scene and transferred to the circuit medical centre for further treatment. He has been evacuated to Kings College Hospital, London, with a suspected head injury. He remains unconscious.”

The statement said further information would be provided when available.

Jones made the step up to BSB after finishing as the runner-up in last year's British Supersport Championship behind fellow rookie Rory Skinner.

The race was restarted at 5.35pm over a shortened distance of 12 laps.

Carrick’s Glenn Irwin (Honda Racing) finished in 11th place, one position ahead of his brother Andrew on the SYNETIQ BMW.