Carl Phillips and Alistair Kirk share Ulster Superbike victories at Kirkistown

Carl Phillips clinched another Ulster Superbike victory at Kirkistown in Co. Down, where the Lisburn rider’s unbeaten streak was ended in the first race by Alistair Kirk.

Phillips had won the first six races during a sensational start to the championship on the Jason McCaw Roofing Kawasaki at the opening three rounds of the series, but the former British Superbike rider had to settle for second best in the opening race at the weekend.

Dromara man Kirk had the upper hand at the 1.5-mile track in race one, holding off Phillips by 3.2 seconds.

Nico Mawhinney finished in third on the Team Polaris Kawasaki ahead of reigning champion Gerard Kinghan (IFS Yamaha).

However, Phillips hit back in race two as he claimed another maximum haul of 25 points.

He turned the tables on AK McCurry BMW rider Kirk, winning the nine-lap race by 1.8 seconds.

The final podium spot went to Kinghan, who was almost six seconds behind Phillips at the finish.

Phillips leads Kirk in the championship by a comfortable 72 points following four rounds.

In the Supersport class, Mark Conlin bagged a double, twice beating Christian Elkin.

Randalstown-based Elkin won both Supertwin races, while Mark Abraham and Darryl Tweed clinched a win apiece in the Production Twins races.

Cameron Dawson was also a double winner in the SS300/Junior Cup/Young Guns Challenge races, while Stephen McKeown and Gary McCoy double up in the Lightweight Supersport and Moto3 races respectively.