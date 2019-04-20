Carl Phillips crowned Enkalon Trophy champion at Bishopscourt

Carl Phillips proved unstoppable as he clinched the Enkalon Trophy for the first time at Bishopscourt in Co Down.

Phillips won both Ulster Superbike races on his JMC Kawasaki to secure the coveted silverware as the Lisburn rider extended his lead in the championship after four consecutive victories.

Carl Phillips in action on the JMC Kawasaki at Saturday's Enkalon Trophy meeting at Bishopscourt in Co. Down.

Once again, he powered into an early lead and dictated matters from the front, maintaining an advantage over Alistair Kirk and David Haire.

With Phillips having it all his own way out front, a battle developed for second place, with Haire eventually coming out on top as he finished 0.9 seconds behind the race winner.

Kirk was a further 1.4 seconds in arrears as he sealed the final rostrum spot ahead of Brian McCormack, who only just held off the late charging Gerard Kinghan for fourth. Aaron Armstrong rounded out the top six ahead of Ryan Gibson.

In the opening Supersport race, Tobermore’s Adam McLean was in a class of his own as he cleared off at the front on the McAdoo Kawasaki, eventually winning by nine seconds from Christian Elkin. Third place went to Mark Conlin.

Superbike championship leader Phillips will now be aiming to maintain his winning run as the short circuit action continues on Easter Monday with the Belfast and District Club’s ‘King of Kirkistown’ event.