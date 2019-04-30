Carrick and District Motorcycle Club launch grass track series

After a spell away from running motocross events, Carrickfergus & District Motorcycle Club are delighted to be back, rejuvenated as a club and with a three round grass-track championship starting on May 21st and 22nd at McCormick’s Farm in Gleno.

CDMCC decided at the end of 2017 to take a step back from events and regroup.

With new faces onboard the club now believe they are in a great position to launch what they believe to be a mega grass-track championship in 2019.

“The venue at Gleno was last used in 2012 and we are excited at the prospect of returning to a place that produced some really entertaining racing at previous events,” said Ryan Denney on behalf of the club.

“We also believe that the format of this year’s series will add to the entertainment as the club moves to cater for riders of all ages and abilities on various machines.

“Glenn McCormick on the Unique Fit Out Husqvarna tops the entry list for the Premier class, and with the grass tracks being run on his father’s land he will be keen to put on a good show at all three rounds.

“It’s good to see the Carrick Club running the grass-track meeting again.

“It will bring the fun back into racing because sometimes we forget why we started racing in the first place.

“The season is tough and it really does get serious at times so comming to this type of meeting is a great chance to have a bit of craic and unwind.

“With the meetings being run in the evenings it means that the fans have the opportunity to come along and enjoy the action without having to take time out of work, and the kids out of school so lets hope the weather is on our side and the racing is good. I’m certainly looking forward to it,” added Glenn.

The Carrick club’s main attraction will be the Premier class but added to that will be clubman, minibikes, veteran and for the first time a ladies class.