Chance for Ulster championship riders to ring in the changes

It will be all change at the top of the 2019 MX1 and MX2 premier classes of the Nutt Travel MRA Ulster Motocross Championship at Seaforde Motocross Park today - due to three of the main title contenders not riding.

James Mackrel currently leads the MX1 class but injury has ruled out the popular Dundonald rider - and with Jason Meara also giving the meeting a miss to concentrate on the MX Nationals at Canada Heights, it leaves his brother John (pictured) in the driving seat with his nearest rival and reigning champion Richard Bird on theFive5motorsport KTM his biggest challenger.

It is a similar story in the Sports Insure Premier MX2 class, with championship leader Martin Barr deciding to concentrate his efforts on the MX Nationals.

It gives 2018 champion Glenn McCormick a golden opportunity to close the 21-point gap.

McCormick’s biggest threat will come from Dubliner Jake Sheridan.

The Norman Watt Motorcycles Semi-Expert/MX1 class is led convincingly by Aaron Ashton, followed by Donegal youngster Anthony Brown with Jordan Ashton third.

In the MX2 class, Seaforde’s Conor Mullan leads the class by 47 points from Nathan Green.

Competition for top places is close in the Robinsons Concrete/CCM Racing Clubman MX1 and Laverty Motocross/CCM Racing MX2 classes, with Lee McGrath leading the MX1 Class by eight points from Roy McGarvey, while the MX2 has Scott Fisher clear from Calum Hemphill.

Jonathan McBride is the clear leader in the Stephen Russell Motocross/Chiltec Refrigeration Veterans class from Ballygowan rider Brian Presho.

Racing from 11 o’clock.