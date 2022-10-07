The 26-year-old came off on the exit of Goddards in race three at the Leicestershire circuit on Sunday, October 2 and was hit by a following rider, who had no chance to take evasive action.

From Newcastle-upon-Tyne, Mr Rouse was highly regarded in the British championship paddock and was a former National Superstock 1000 champion, winning the title in 2020.

He also hosted the excellent Chasin’ the Racin’ podcast with fellow racer Dominic Herbertson.

Chrissy Rouse passed away on Thursday after crashing at Donington Park on Sunday, October 2 in the British Superbike Champinship. Picture: David Yeomans Photography

His heartbroken co-host paid an emotional tribute to his fallen friend on social media, writing on Instagram: “It’s about the journey not the destination. That is one of the many things you have taught me. I’m so proud of you and honoured to call you family.

“This was the one race I never thought you would beat me to the finish line! I will see you again and until then I hope I make you proud. This is not the end brother but just a new journey beginning.”

Six-time World Superbike champion also paid tribute to the English rider and recounted a meeting with Mr Rouse earlier this year to record a show for the Chasin’ the Racin’ podcast.

“Gutted to read this! Loved listening to Chrissy and his Podcasts, then it was so nice having brekkie together when he came across to Belfast this year with CtR. What a loss, I pray for strength for your family, friends and team right now.”

Newcastle-upon-Tyne's Chrissy Rouse celebrates winning the National Superstock 1000 Championship in 2020 on the Crowe Performance BMW. Picture: David Yeomans Photography

Fellow Northern Ireland man and British Superbike contender Glenn Irwin referenced Mr Rouse’s achievements outside of his racing career as well as his British title success two years ago.

“How could someone who spent so much of his life at a race track still find the time to qualify as a match teacher,” he wrote on Twitter.

“How could someone who spent so much of his time behind a desk become a British champion. How could that same person be the main man behind Chasin’ the Racin’ constantly entertaining us on a regular basis.

“Chrissy Rouse you were a truly talented person. Always smiling. Rest in peace.”

Chrissy Rouse in action this season in the British Superbike Championship on the Crowe Performance BMW. Picture: David Yeomans Photography

His brother and BSB rival Andrew said the tragic English racer was an “all round good guy”.

“Chrissy, I am so sorry to hear that you have passed away. You were a tremendous talent, a British champion, maths teacher, Podcast legend, a proper hard grafter to make your dreams a reality but most importantly an all round good guy. Rest in peace mate.”

Recently crowned British Supersport champion Jack Kennedy said he was “absolutely devastated” by the news.

“Rest in peace Chrissy Rouse,” Kennedy wrote on Twitter.

“You were an absolute gentleman off the track and a fierce competitor on track. I set off beside Chrissy before what would be his last race, we made eye contact before the start and gave each other a respectful nod. That’s the type of guy he was.

“I will remember that moment for the rest of my life. My thoughts are with Chrissy’s family, friends and team.”

BSB winner and top road racer Peter Hickman said: “It was a pleasure to know you and share a track with you champion. RIP.”

Davey Todd, who clinched the National Superstock title at Donington Park, said of the former champion, “you’ll be missed brother. RIP Chrissy.”

Clogher’s Keith Farmer, also an ex-National Superstock 1000 champion, said: “I was privileged to share the track with you mate. Love to all your family and friends.”

Mr Rouse’s former school, Emmanuel College in Gateshead, paid a moving tribute on Twitter. A statement said: “We are very deeply saddened by the death of former student, staff member an friend, Chrissy Rouse. Someone who exemplified the spirit of Emmanuel College.

“A person of excellence who lived with humility and demonstrated remarkable love for others.”

On Thursday, a statement from British Superbike organisers MSVR confirmed an investigation into the fatal accident was now under way.

“MSVR is now working with the Coroner, Police and the Motorcycle Circuit Racing Control Board in order to investigate the full circumstances of this tragic accident,” it read.

“Our deepest condolences are extended to Chrissy’s family, friends and team members.”

The official statement on Thursday evening announcing his death said Mr Rouse passed away in hospital “surrounded by his family”.

“It is with great regret that we have to announce that Chrissy Rouse aged 26, from Newcastle upon Tyne, has succumbed to his injuries, and passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family in hospital earlier this afternoon.

“On behalf of Chrissy’s family they wish to convey their deep appreciation for the support and well wishes that they have received in recent days. As well they wish to thank all the attending marshals and medical services who provided such skill and care attending to Chrissy.

“The family also ask for privacy at this difficult time as they attempt to deal with their devastating loss.”

The ill-fated race at Donington Park was the penultimate round of the British Superbike Championship.