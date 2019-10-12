Christian Iddon in Sunflower Trophy return with Tyco BMW

England’s Christian Iddon is the latest British championship star to sign up for the prestigious JAS Finlay Sunflower Trophy meeting at Bishopscourt.

The Tyco BMW rider will be making only his second appearance at the Co. Down circuit following his debut in 2016, when he finished as the runner-up in the showpiece race behind Glenn Irwin.

The end-of-season finale to the Irish short circuit season will take place in two weeks’ time.

Earlier in the week, the organising Hillsborough Club announced that newly crowned British Superstock 1000 champion Richard Cooper would also return to defend his title.

Nottingham rider Cooper was a sensation on his debut at the Ulster venue last autumn, where he squeezed out Danny Buchan in a photo finish in the feature Sunflower race. The 37-year-old also had the edge over Buchan in both Ulster Superbike races as he wrapped up a terrific treble.

Cooper will line up as the slight favourite on the Buildbase Suzuki on Saturday, October 26, but Stockport rider Iddon will provide formidable opposition.

Iddon is the current outright lap record holder (100.676mph) at Bishopscourt from 2016, when he missed out on victory in the Sunflower race by only 0.3 seconds from Carrickfergus man Irwin.

Rising young prospect Eunan McGlinchey will also compete at Bishopscourt on the McAdoo Supertwin and Supersport Kawasaki machinery. McGlinchey provided one of the highlights of the day last year when he battled with Irwin and veteran racer Jeremy McWilliams in the Supertwin class, establishing a new lap record.

The two-day meeting is a non-championship event this year, with the domestic series concluding last weekend with the final round at St. Angelo in Enniskillen.

Practice will take place on Friday, October 25, followed by a five-race programme, including the opening Superbike event.