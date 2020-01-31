Classic Bike Festival Ireland confirmed for second year at Bishopscourt

Phillip McCallen’s Classic Bike Festival Ireland will again take place at Bishopscourt in Co Down in August, when Go will provide title sponsorship of the event for the second year running.

Held for the first time in 2019, the festival proved a huge hit with bike fans in Northern Ireland, attracting over 3,000 enthusiasts.

This year, the motorcycling spectacular will take place on Saturday and Sunday, August 1-2, when classic racing will be run alongside the popular parade laps for the first time. Some of the biggest names in the sport are set to take part, with further details to follow over the coming months.

In a coup for festival organiser McCallen and co-promoter Robin Titterington, the event has been classed by the FIM as a classic international race meeting and will include a double header 250/350 race, which will count as a round of the European International Classic Grand Prix for the first time in Irish motorcycling.

A double header Classic Superbike race will also be held, when a number of leading international road racers will take part.

McCallen said: “We want to build on the success of last year’s event and offer even more to the fans. For the first time, we’ll be running a number of classic races and we hope to confirm some big names over the coming weeks and months.

“There’s been a lot of interest in the event already and with racing added to the activities this year, then I think we’ll pull in even bigger crowds this time. The 250/350 races will count as a round of the European International Classic Grand Prix and we’ll have some of the best classic racing riders in Europe taking part, many of whom were previous Grand Prix stars,” added the 11-time TT winner.

“Go is back on board again for 2020 as our title sponsors and we’re delighted to have them with us for the second Classic Bike Festival Ireland and we aim to be even bigger and better this year.”

Go, already involved in motorcycle racing through its support of the Cookstown-based McAdoo Racing team, operates over 50 24-hour garage forecourts throughout Ireland.

The company’s Declan Mullan said: “Go sees the continued support of Classic Bike Ireland Festival as providing the perfect vehicle to broaden our company’s exposure.

“The Classic Bike Festival Ireland is expecting to grow from its very successful first year, where over 3000 came to watch the motorcycling spectacle. Go is the perfect partner for the Festival and their range of services in fuel, electricity and gas will appeal to the thousands of spectators and competitors who will attend the event.

“Go are very proud to continue as the title sponsor of the Festival following on from a successful 2019 for us. Go is one of the main fuel networks in Ireland with over 50 24-hour forecourts and our sister division, Go Power, is now also one of the leading electricity and gas suppliers to businesses. We have experienced rapid growth since launching into the commercial market across Ireland.

“We have further expansion plans to open more forecourts and later this year we will begin supplying electricity direct to the domestic customer.”

Further information about the 2020 festival, including updates on confirmed riders and machinery, will be available on the Classic Bike Festival Facebook page or visit www.classicbikefestireland.com.