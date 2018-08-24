Classic TT: Adam McLean tops times in Lightweight class ahead of race day

Adam McLean will be feeling confident of his prospects of challenging for the podium in Saturday's Lightweight Classic TT after topping the times on Friday evening.

Tobermore rider McLean, who is making his debut at the event, headed the session on the Binch Racing Yamaha TZ250 at 114.471mph to lead the way from Dean Harrison, who was close behind with a speed of 114.057mph as he completed his first laps of the week on the LayLaw Yamaha.

Dean Harrison completed his first laps on the LayLaw Racing Yamaha on Friday evening.

A revised schedule has been put in place for Saturday's Classic TT race programme to allow additional practice after a week blighted by poor weather on the Isle of Man.

Friday's daytime session was scrapped due to heavy rain showers, although a full programme was completed in the evening.

Roads are due to close at 11:00 on Saturday morning, with a two-lap practice session pencilled in at 11:30 ahead of the Bennetts Classic Senior TT over four laps at 12:45.

A further practice session of one lap is due at 14:40, followed by John McGuinness’s tribute lap on the Sports Motorcycles Ducati to mark the 40th anniversary of Mike Hailwood’s famous winning comeback at the Isle of Man TT in 1978.

The Classic TT Lightweight race is then scheduled to start at 16:25 over four laps.

McLean, who will set off at number three, was also fastest in the class last Saturday night and the 22-year-old will be aiming to build on an excellent season, which saw him take his maiden international victory in the Supertwins race at the Ulster Grand Prix earlier this month.

Northern Ireland’s Lee Johnston is also a major contender on the Padgett’s Honda RS250 after completing three laps, clocking the third fastest speed behind McLean and Harrison at 111.222mph.

Skerries man Michael Sweeney is another solid challenger on the Turner Racing Yamaha, with Dan Sayle – fastest on Thursday evening – also firmly in the mix on the Steelcote Solutions Yamaha.

Veteran Ian Lougher retired on his opening lap on the LayLaw Yamaha on Friday but will line up as one of the leading protagonists nonetheless.

Meanwhile, John McGuinness is the hot favourite to repeat his 2016 victory in the Bennetts Classic TT Senior race.

McGuinness lapped at 109.663mph on the Winfield Paton as he makes his competitive return for the first time since a crash at the North West 200 in May 2017.

He was comfortably ahead of Jamie Coward on the Ted Woof Craven Manx Norton, who was second fastest at 105.123mph, with Maria Costello third fastest (104.642mph) on the Team Beugger Paton.

McGuinness said: “We’re getting there and we’re in the ballpark. I’m easing back into it and I’m selfishly ready to race, although I know some others aren’t.”

Dean Harrison set the fastest lap of the evening overall on the Silicone Engineering Kawasaki ZXR750 at 121.523mph in the Classic Superbike session.

Horst Saiger on the Greenall Kawasaki was second fastest at 119.457mph, with team-mate Derek Sheils showing good pace as he lapped at 118.975mph.

Magherafelt’s Paul Jordan, who is making his Classic TT debut, lapped at 117.7mph on the Mistral Kawasaki as he completed the top six.

Andy Farrell was second fastest in the Manx Grand Prix Junior class at 114.460mph, with Darryl Tweed from Ballymoney fifth fastest on his Triumph (115.766mph).