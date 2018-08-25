Classic TT: Dan Sayle 'serious but stable' following crash

Manx racer Dan Sayle is described as ‘serious but stable’ following a crash during the Dunlop Lightweight race at the Classic TT.

The 36-year-old came off at Ballaspur on the opening lap of the race on Saturday and was airlifted to Nobles Hospital with a head injury.

Sayle had been one of the leading contenders for the podium in the race after impressing during practice on the Steelcote Solutions Yamaha.

He is the joint most successful Sidecar passenger at the Isle of Man TT with eight victories.