Davey Todd says he is keeping plenty in reserve for next week’s Classic TT races after stressing he “knows the name of the game” when it comes to racing years-old machinery around the punishing Mountain Course.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox.

This year’s Superbike TT winner was second fastest on Wednesday in qualifying for the Formula 1 Classic TT race with a lap of 124.853mph on the Prosperity Racing Ducati 916.

Todd was 8.2s down on Rob Hodson on the SMT by Key Racing Ducati 916, who lapped at 125.81mph, with last year’s Classic Superbike Manx Grand Prix winner Mike Browne, who clocked 124.461mph from a standing start on the Bike Specialist by Key Racing Ducati 916 before stopping on his second lap.

Todd was granted permission to join the Manx Grand Prix qualifying sessions at the beginning of the week by the organisers, with the 29-year-old set to miss Classic TT qualifying over the weekend to compete in the British Superbike round at Cadwell Park on the 8TEN Racing BMW.

Davey Todd on the Prosperity Racing Ducati 916 at Ballacraine during Wednesday's Classic TT qualifying session. (Photo by Callum Staley/Pacemaker Press)

Todd is feeling happy with the performance of the iconic Italian machine so far, but admits he has been holding back.

“It’s super fun and I’m really enjoying riding this Prosperity Racing Ducati,” he said.

“My team-mate Sam West is doing a good job of looking after the bike for me and all the other boys have been doing a good job, so I’m really enjoying just spinning some laps.

“I’m really happy with it bike and it seems to be in a really good place, and I’m loving that bike.

“It’s steady away – we know what the name of the game is for the Classic TT, it’s to finish, so we’re just nursing her at the moment and we’ll wait for the race to fully show our hand.

“We’ve got to make the finish line is the important thing.”

Todd had an issue with his Steadplan Racing CB350 Honda on Wednesday which forced him to stop, while an oil leak with the Steadplan Racing Yamaha TX500 has left him needing more laps on the machine.

“Definitely, it’s better now [finding an issue] than it happening in the race,” Todd told Manx Radio at Ramsey hairpin after the problem with his 350 Honda.

“It’s unfortunate because at this stage we could really do with laps, but it is what it is.

“It’s all part of the Classic TT of course and these old bikes have all had a hard life, most of them, and we’re not giving them an easy time, especially those 350s – I can’t believe how much of the course is flat-out on one of those things.

“It’s not an easy life for them and it’s not easy keeping them going, but we’ll do our best for the rest of the week.

“I’ve only got tomorrow [Thursday] and then I’m off to Cadwell Park at the weekend, so hopefully we’ll get a couple more laps,” he added.

