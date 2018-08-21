Classic TT: Daytime practice planned as Tuesday's session cancelled due to mist

Practice for the Classic TT and Manx Grand Prix was cancelled for the second night running on Tuesday evening due to poor visibility.

Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson had signalled his intention to press ahead with practice as planned after completing a course inspection lap in the afternoon.

Roads closed around the course but shortly afterwards it was announced that the session had been called off as mist began to roll in.

Thompson said there was now a possibility of a daytime practice session on Thursday to make up for lost time.

“Despite our best efforts, unfortunately tonight’s practice/qualifying is cancelled due to poor visibility on the Mountain,” he said.

“Next session is tomorrow evening and we will also be looking to practice on Thursday afternoon as well as Thursday evening.”

So far, only Saturday’s session has take place, denying competitors track time ahead of Saturday’s opening Classic TT Senior and Lightweight races.