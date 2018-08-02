Classic TT: Dean Harrison joins Ian Lougher at LayLaw Racing for Lightweight debut

Dean Harrison will make his debut in the Dunlop Lightweight race at the Classic TT this month for southern Ireland’s LayLaw Racing team.

Bradford rider Harrison joins veteran Ian Lougher on TZ250 Yamaha machinery, who will race for the team for a fourth consecutive year at the event.

Lougher has been forced to settle for the runner-up spot behind Bruce Anstey over the past two years, but with the ‘Flying Kiwi’ unfortunately ruled out through illness, the 10-time Isle of Man TT winner will be hoping to scale the top step this year.

Lougher lapped at 117.742mph in 2017 on the 250 Yamaha, although Anstey posted the first 120mph lap of the Mountain Course on a 250cc machine, setting a benchmark of 120.475mph on the Padgett’s Racing RS250 Honda.

The addition of Harrison to the LayLaw Racing line-up is a statement of intent and the team, run by Gerry Lawlor and former double TT winner Eddie Laycock, holds a strong hand.

Lougher told the News Letter: “We finished second last year behind Bruce but unfortunately he won’t be there this year.

“We had a good run and I was actually only 0.6 seconds slower than when I beat Steve Hislop in 1990 (to win the Junior TT), although obviously the circuit and the bikes are better now.

“The bike was actually running really rich last year but we’ve got a few different parts this year to make it better and we’ve learned a lot more with the jetting and things.

“The problem is that because you’re not riding the bike week in, week out like you used to, you’re not learning all the time or remembering things.

“You’re just going from one year to the next really so you’re not on top of your game and it’s difficult to just jump back on the bike and do the same sort of times.

“I’ve got Dean Harrison as my team-mate this year too, so no pressure!”

Harrison is a three-time winner at the Classic TT with victories in the 2013 Formula Classic, 2015 Bennetts Senior and last year’s RST Classic Superbike races.

The 29-year-old has been on a hot run of form this year, winning the second Supersport race at the TT and finishing as the runner-up in a record-breaking Senior race behind Peter Hickman.

LayLaw Racing will also run Yorkshire's Phil Harvey at the Classic TT in the Lightweight race on the 4DP 250 Yamaha.