Classic TT: Dean Harrison triumphs in RST Superbike race

Dean Harrison made it back-to-back wins in the RST Superbike race with a commanding performance at the Classic TT on Monday.

Harrison did not complete many laps in practice on the Silicone Engineering Kawasaki ZXR750, but the two-time Isle of Man TT winner made light work of the opposition as he led all the way, taking the win by 1m 03.094s from Horst Saiger (Greenall Kawasaki) after four laps of the Mountain Course.

Horst Saiger finished as the runner-up on the Greenall Kawasaki in the RST Superbike Classic TT.

Conor Cummins completed the podium places on the Padgett’s Yamaha YZR500 GP machine, 9.1s back on Saiger.

Monday’s race programme was delayed due to wet and damp roads, with the Superbike race moved back to a 17:50 start time after initially being scheduled for 14:00.

Harrison, who started at number two, had a lead of 2.5 seconds over Gary Johnson (Team York Suzuki) at Glen Helen on the first lap, with Michael Rutter slotting into third on the Winfield Yamaha, 0.8s ahead of Magherafelt man Paul Jordan (Mistral Kawasaki).

At the end of the lap, Harrison had caught and passed Saiger to lead on the road and his advantage was up to 19 seconds over Rutter after an opening lap of 125.475mph. Johnson had dropped one place to third, 2.9s behind Rutter, with Cummins now making up ground as he finished the lap in fourth ahead of Saiger and Jordan on corrected time.

Dominic Herbertson won the Locate.im Junior Classic TT on the Davies Motorsport Honda.

By Ramsey on lap two, Harrison was now firmly in control on the Kawasaki, with his lead now 34s over Cummins, who had climbed to second place after Rutter was reported as a retirement at Ballacrye. Johnson was only 3.4s behind Cummins in third place on his Suzuki, with Saiger a further 8.7s in arrears as he held fourth ahead of Jordan.

Cummins dropped time in the pits as he came into refuel at the end of the second lap, promoting Saiger to second place as they began the penultimate lap of the race.

Harrison, who set the fastest lap at 126.041mph, still led by 34s, although there was disappointment for Johnson, who was forced out at Quarter Bridge at the beginning of lap three.

As he began his final lap, Harrison was clear by 57s from Saiger, who had 11.5s in hand over Cummins in third. Jordan was holding fourth, 21.7s behind Cummins, but he appeared to be losing time and the Northern Ireland was left to rue what might have been after retiring at Handley’s.

Harrison brought the big Kawasaki home to seal his second Classic TT Superbike win from Saiger and Cummins, with Manx rider Andrew Dudgeon (Alasdair Cowan Kawasaki) taking fourth.

Jamie Coward (Kraus Racing Kawasaki) finished fifth, with Michael Evans (Wilcock Consulting Kawasaki) in sixth.

Earlier, Dominic Herbertson clinched his maiden Classic TT in the Locate.im Junior race, which was cut from four laps to three due to the delay caused by wet roads.

The Newcastle-based rider held off Jamie Coward (Ted Woof/Craven Honda) to win by 10 seconds on the 350 Davies Motorsport Honda, with team-mate Lee Johnston taking third.

Alan Oversby (Davies Motorsport Honda), Dan Cooper (CSC Racing Honda) and Northern Ireland’s Adam McLean (Ripley Land Racing AJS) rounded out the top six.

The Manx Grand Prix Newcomers race, which had been scheduled for 17:20, has been moved to Tuesday (12:15).