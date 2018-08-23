Classic TT: John McGuinness fastest in Senior class as practice cut short due to heavy rain

Thursday’s practice sessions for the Classic TT and Manx Grand Prix were again hit by the weather on the Isle of Man.

A daytime session pencilled in to make up for the cancellation of qualifying on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday was curtailed due to rain.

Some practice did take place in the evening, although heavy rain on the west of the island saw the cancellation of the second session around 7.30pm.

John McGuinness set the pace in the Classic Senior class at 106.585mph.

West Yorkshire’s Jamie Coward was second fastest, with an average lap speed of 103.646mph, with Chris Swallow third quickest at 102.990mph.

In the Junior class, Adam McLean was second fastest at 95.054mph on the Ripley Land Racing 350 AJS. Philip McGurk topped the times at 95.988mph.

Dan Sayle was fastest overall with a lap of 109.406mph on the Steelcote Solutions Yamaha 250.

Ireland's David Lumsden headed the Manx Grand Prix Lightweight times at 107.563mph.

Ballymoney's Darryl Tweed was the fastest in the MGP Ultra Lightweight class at 103.240mph.

A daytime practice session is planned on Friday, in addition to the evening schedule, with roads closing at 12.30pm and reopening no later than 4.30pm.

Roads will then close again at 6pm for evening qualifying.

Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson has also said additional practice may also be held on Saturday before the first Classic TT races.