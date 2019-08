Classic TT/Manx Grand Prix practice and race schedule 2019

The practice and race schedule for the 2019 Classic TT and Manx Grand Prix on the Isle of Man.

Practice/Qualifying:

John McGuinness won the Senior Classic race on the Winfield Paton as he made his racing return at the Classic TT in 2018.

Saturday, August 17

17.20 - 17.45: MGP & Classic TT Newcomers (speed controlled)

17.35 - 18.30: MGP Senior/Junior/Classic TT 250/Superbike (No MGP/CTT Newcomers)

18.35 - 19.30: Classic TT 350/500/MGP Lightweight & Ultra Lightweight (No MGP/CTT Newcomers)

19.35 - 20.00: All MGP Newcomers & CTT Newcomers (untimed)

Monday, August 19

18.20 - 19.05: MGP Senior/Junior/Classic TT 250/Superbike (No MGP Newcomers)

19.10 - 19.45: Classic TT 350/500/MGP Lightweight & Ultra Lightweight (No MGP Newcomers)

19.48 - 20.00: All MGP Newcomers & selected experienced riders

Tuesday, August 20

18.20 - 19.10: MGP Senior/Junior/Classic TT 250/Superbike/Newcomers A

19.15 - 20.00: Classic TT 350/500/MGP Lightweight & Ultra Lightweight/Newcomers B

Wednesday, August 21

18.20 - 19.10: MGP Senior/Junior/Classic TT 250/Superbike/Newcomers A

19.15 - 20.00: Classic TT 350/500/MGP Lightweight & Ultra Lightweight/Newcomers B

Thursday, August 22

18.20 - 19.10: MGP Senior, Junior, Classic TT 250/Superbike/MGP Newcomers A

19.15 - 20.00: Classic TT 350/500/MGP Lightweight/ & Ultra Lightweight/Newcomers B

Friday, August 23:

18.20 - 19.10: Classic TT 350/500/MGP Lightweight & Ultra Lightweight/Newcomers B

19.15 - 20.00: MGP Senior/Junior/Classic TT 250/Superbike/Newcomers A

Race Days:

Saturday, August 24

Roads Close at 11.00 until no later than 21.00

11.30 - Bennetts Senior Classic TT Race (4 laps)

13.45 - Steve Hislop Commemorative lap (1 lap)

15.00 - Dunlop Lightweight Classic TT (4 laps)

17.00 - Classic Superbike Qualifying/MGP Senior/MGP Junior (2 laps)

17.35 - Classic TT Junior/MGP Lightweight/MGP Ultra Lightweight (2 laps)

Monday, August 26

Roads Close at 09.30 until no later than 21.00

10.15 - Locate.im Junior Classic TT Race (4 laps)

13.00 - Classic Racer Magazine Classic TT Lap of Honour (1 lap)

14.15 - RST Superbike Classic TT Race (4 laps)

16.15 - Newcomers MGP Race (4 laps)

18.20 - MGP Senior/Junior/Lightweight Qualifying (2 laps)

Wednesday, August 28 – Manx Grand Prix Race Day

10.15 - Junior Manx Grand Prix Race (4 laps)

13.15 - Lightweight & Ultra Lightweight Manx Grand Prix Race (4 laps) (3 laps for Ultra Lwt)

15.15 - MGP Senior Qualifying (1 lap)

Friday, August 30 – Manx Grand Prix Race Day

10.15 - Lightweight & Ultra Lightweight Manx Grand Prix Race (4 laps) (3 laps for Ultra Lwt)

13.15 - Senior Manx Grand Prix Race (4 laps)