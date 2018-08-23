Classic TT: Practice cut short due to heavy rain

Thursday’s practice sessions for the Classic TT and Manx Grand Prix were again hit by the weather on the Isle of Man.

A daytime session pencilled in to make up for the cancellation of qualifying on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday was curtailed due to rain.

Some practice did take place in the evening, although heavy rain on the west of the island saw the cancellation of the second session around 7.30pm.

A daytime session is planned on Friday, in addition to the evening schedule, with roads closing at 12.30pm and reopening no later than 4.30pm.

Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson has also said additional practice may also be held on Saturday before the first Classic TT races.