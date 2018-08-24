Classic TT: Revised Saturday race schedule announced

A revised schedule has been put in place for Saturday’s Classic TT races on the Isle of Man.

Heavy rain led to the cancellation of Friday’s planned daytime practice sessions.

Competitors have so far only managed a handful of laps around the Mountain Course after practice on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday was curtailed.

On Thursday, the scheduled daytime session was called off due to the weather, while in the evening, only the first session was held before heavy rain in the west of the island forced a premature halt.

Last Saturday, the opening practice session was also stopped earlier than scheduled as the weather began to close in.

A practice session will now be held on Saturday morning prior to the start of racing. The Bennetts Senior Classic TT has been moved to a new start time of 12:45 and will be followed by a further practice session at 14:40 for Classic TT and Manx Grand Prix riders.

The Dunlop Lightweight race will now be run at 16:25 and will be followed by a further practice session at 18:10.

Practice is currently due to go ahead on Friday evening, with roads set to close at 18:00.

Saturday’s new race schedule, which is due to be revised following Friday’s evening practice, is as follows:

REVISED RACE DAY SCHEDULE

SATURDAY 25TH AUGUST 2018

11.00: ROADS CLOSED AROUND THE COURSE

11.30: CTT SUPERBIKE/ CTT LIGHTWEIGHT/ MGP SENIOR/ MGP JUNIOR MGP NEWCOMERS A AND B PRACTICE (2 LAPS)

12.45: BENNETTS SENIOR CLASSIC TT (4 LAPS)

14.40: CTT JUNIOR/ MGP LIGHTWEIGHT/ MGP ULTRA LIGHTWEIGHT AND ALL MGP NEWCOMERS PRACTICE (1 LAP)

15.45: JOHN MCGUINNESS MIKE HAILWOOD '78 ANNIVERSARY TRIBUTE LAP (1 LAP)

16.25: DUNLOP LIGHTWEIGHT CLASSIC TT RACE (4 LAPS)

18.10: CTT SUPERBIKE/ MGP SENIOR/ MGP JUNIOR/ MGP LIGHTWEIGHT/ MGP ULTRA LIGHTWEIGHT ALL NEWCOMERS PRACTICE (1 LAP)

19.30: ROADS SCHEDULED TO OPEN AROUND THE COURSE