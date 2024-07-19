Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Teenager Cole McCullough proved impressive on duty with Team Ireland at the Junior World Championships in the Netherlands

The meeting at Heerde started well, with the Castlederg 125 rider putting Team Ireland on top of the leaderboard with the fastest lap in the first practice on the Woodside Logistics Group/Maddii Fantic by Milwaukee Racing.

Being fastest in the world at that point set him up well for qualifying, where he ended up in second after a 20-minute session going into the main event.

Race one saw McCullough get boxed in at the first turn, finding himself down in 35th place.

Caleb Ross had a great experience at the Junior World Championships in the Netherlands. (Photo by Ross Racing)

He fought his way back into 12th and, with less than 12 minutes left, he was still moving up the order before sliding off and ending up 24th.

Over race two he was caught in traffic and from dead last he came through at the end of the lap in 37th.

He got his head down and pushed his way into 10th, setting fastest lap after fastest lap and crossing the line in 10th.

“It was disappointing as I had the pace to run at the front and be a lot closer to the top of the leaderboard,” said McCullough. “A big thanks to Richard McKeown our team manager for doing a very professional job.”

Jay McCrum was an Expert MX1 winner. (Photo by Maurice Montgomery)

McCullough’s next race will be the EMX250 in Lommel.

Stoneyford’s Caleb Ross had a great time experiencing motocross at the highest level in deep sand.

The youngster has not raced away from home too much during his career, however, he gave it his best shot and became the only other Irish team rider on his 65cc Husqvarna to make it through to the main event.

He did a test at a similar track prior to the event and it paid off, with the local rider qualifying 13th out of his group of 45.

Cole McCullough represented Team Ireland in the Netherlands. (Photo by McCullough Racing)

He survived two tough races with plenty of crashes along the way, finishing 34th in race one and 29th in race two for 31st overall.

Cork man Nicolas Camilo secured the Clubman MX1 Ulster MX while Larne’s Colin Wilson lifted the 2024 Semi-Expert MX1 Championship, at round five of the series hosted by the Mourne Motorcycle Club at Seaforde Moto Parc.

With one round remaining, Newtwonabbey rider Jay McCrum stretched his advantage in the Expert MX1 class to 30 points over GoMX Yamaha team-mate Nathan Green from Seaforde, with three wins from three starts.

McCrum qualified fastest in race one but he had to come through from sixth to finish top MX1 behind Chambers KTM rider Glenn McCormick.

Glenn McCormick took part in the Seaforde meeting. (Photo by Chambers Racing)

“Race two wasn’t any better” said McCrum. “I had to come through from last off the gate to again win the MX1.”

He got away with McCormick in race three and stayed with the Glenoe rider, who was only at Seaforde due to the British round at Foxhills being cancelled, before the KTM rider stretched away at the front to claim his third MX2 win of the day.