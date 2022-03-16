Cole McCullough makes impressive start to 125 motocross career

The 13-year-old, riding the Hitachi KTM fuelled by Milwaukee, had a difficult build up to the meeting. A pre-season shoulder injury meant the reigning British MX Nationals S/W85cc champion had not ridden a bike for six weeks.

“I only managed to get back on the bike just over a week ago, spending seven days practicing in Spain,” McCullough said.

His achievement is all the more remarkable as he was not supposed to move up to the 125 class until 2023, but the decision was made to skip the B/W 85 class and go one year early.

Stuart Edmonds finished in the points at round one of the Revo MXGB fuelled by Golf race fuels at Culham.

In Saturday’s qualifying McCullough, one of the youngest riders in the class, was 11th fastest and in his opening race was lying seventh before a crash dropped him outside the top 20. The determined McCullough fought back to eighth by the chequered flag.

A sixth place in race two after battling through from 15th on the opening lap was a good end to Saturday’s action.

In Sunday’s two motos, the Omagh Academy pupil finished fourth in race one and fifth in his final outing.

“I was really happy how I rode over the weekend and was slightly surprised just how well I went in the 125 class, being a newcomer,” he added.

Ballyclare’s Martin Barr was the best of the local riders in the MX1 class, finishing 13th overall on the Apico Husqvarna, behind double race winner Tommy Searle on the Crendon Fastrack Honda.

Barr was eighth fastest in qualifying despite suffering from a bad cold and in the opening race made a decent start running inside the top six.

A mistake on the opening lap and bad arm pump saw him drop to 11th by the flag.

A difficult race two saw Barr start well but a big crash where he was run over by another rider resulted in a dead leg and a trip to the pits for new goggles. From 27th he clawed his way back to 17th by the flag.

“It was not the result I was looking for,” said Barr. “It was a tough day. The bike was really good but I struggled with the track.

“It’s now done, dusted and behind us. I have the speed, which is positive, and I’ll just keep working.”

Dubliner Stuart Edmonds came in to Culham carrying a back injury but the gritty Apico Husqvarna rider finished ninth in race one after qualifying 15th fastest.

Race two saw Edmonds take the flag in 20th place.

Glenoe rider Glenn McCormick was having his first race since undergoing knee surgery over the close season.

“My knee was fine. When the gate drops you forget about it anyway,” said McCormick, who was 18th in race one.

“I only managed a couple of laps so I wasn’t really happy with that.”

Race two was better as he brought the Husqvarna home in 15th despite crashing on the opening lap and getting taken down during the race.

Jason Meara from Banbridge, riding the Phoenix Tools Evenstrokes Kawasaki, had a tough start to the day with poor qualifying and a DNF in race one.

In the second moto Meara came out of the first turn 11th and was going with the leading group before slipping off on lap three. He got going again to finish thirteenth.

Meara said: “I’m happy with my riding and I know I have plenty left in the tank.”