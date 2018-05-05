COMMENT: Dario Cecconi’s memory lives on at Tandragee

Last year’s Tandragee 100 ended under a cloud following a serious crash that claimed the life of Italian competitor Dario Cecconi.

The 38-year-old came off on the final lap of the Senior Support race and the remainder of the event was cancelled.

Enrico Rocchi (second from right) with John Burrows and Anne Forsythe, Tandragee 100 Clerk of the Course. Rocchi was shown around the course by former racer turned team owner Burrows during the week.

Mr Cecconi’s remains were escorted around the Tandragee course in a hearse on one final lap by motorcyclists and fans five days later, when a large crowd turned out to pay their respects.

A popular figure in the paddock at the North Armagh Club’s meeting, his memory will live on at the event through a special award that will be presented in his honour.

With the blessing of his family, the ‘Spirit of Tandragee’ accolade will go to the competitor who ‘who most encapsulates the spirit of Irish road racing’.

Today, a friend of Dario’s – Enrico Rocchi – will also honour his memory as he makes his debut at the event.

Dario Cecconi in action at the Tandragee 100 in 2017.

Rocchi had made excited plans to compete at the Manx Grand Prix with Cecconi a few years ago, but both soon realised the financial burden was beyond them.

Instead, Cecconi suggested his friend should travel to Northern Ireland to experience Irish road racing.

Over one year on from that fatal accident, Rocchi has made the trip and will take his place on the grid on a Suzuki GSX-R1000.

He told Italian website Road Racing Core: “I really hope I can make a good tribute to Dario.”