Cookstown 100: Delay to racing after red-flag incident at Orritor course

Kyle White
By Kyle White

News Letter Assistant Sports Editor

Published 26th Apr 2025, 14:08 BST
Updated 26th Apr 2025, 15:15 BST
Racing was delayed at the Cookstown 100 in Co Tyrone on Saturday afternoon following a red-flag incident.

An accident occurred in the Open B race.

There was also an earlier red-flag stoppage in the Moto3 race, which was later rerun.

No official details have been provided on the incident in the Open B race, which led to a lengthy delay before racing resumed once more.

Racing was delayed at the Cookstown 100 following a red-flag incident in the Open B race, which followed a stoppage in the earlier Moto3 race. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press)Racing was delayed at the Cookstown 100 following a red-flag incident in the Open B race, which followed a stoppage in the earlier Moto3 race. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press)
Four races have been held so far at the Orritor course at the first Irish national road race of the season, with Michael Dunlop winning the Supersport event on his new Ducati from Derek McGee, who dominated the Moto3 race for a victory on his return to Cookstown for the first time since 2019.

Ballymoney’s Darryl Tweed won the Lightweight Supersport race while Caomhan Canny was victorious in the Senior Support race.

