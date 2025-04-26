Cookstown 100: Delay to racing after red-flag incident at Orritor course
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
An accident occurred in the Open B race.
There was also an earlier red-flag stoppage in the Moto3 race, which was later rerun.
No official details have been provided on the incident in the Open B race, which led to a lengthy delay before racing resumed once more.
Four races have been held so far at the Orritor course at the first Irish national road race of the season, with Michael Dunlop winning the Supersport event on his new Ducati from Derek McGee, who dominated the Moto3 race for a victory on his return to Cookstown for the first time since 2019.
Ballymoney’s Darryl Tweed won the Lightweight Supersport race while Caomhan Canny was victorious in the Senior Support race.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.