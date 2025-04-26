Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Racing was delayed at the Cookstown 100 in Co Tyrone on Saturday afternoon following a red-flag incident.

An accident occurred in the Open B race.

There was also an earlier red-flag stoppage in the Moto3 race, which was later rerun.

No official details have been provided on the incident in the Open B race, which led to a lengthy delay before racing resumed once more.

Four races have been held so far at the Orritor course at the first Irish national road race of the season, with Michael Dunlop winning the Supersport event on his new Ducati from Derek McGee, who dominated the Moto3 race for a victory on his return to Cookstown for the first time since 2019.