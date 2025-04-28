Cookstown 100: Derek McGee makes sensational return after six-year absence to bag double at Orritor
The Mullingar man is making his Irish road racing comeback this season after taking a break from the sport.
McGee, who made a one-off appearance at Armoy in 2021, now lives in the Netherlands with his partner Manon and daughter.
He raced at the IRRC meetings at Hengelo in the Netherlands and Frohburg in Germany in 2024 but is competing on a bigger scale this year.
McGee, riding his ex-Ten Kate World Supersport Yamaha R6 with backing from Moira-based Bell Bikesport, showed he had lost none of his old competitive edge with a battling ride in the Supersport race in Co Tyrone.
He was right with eventual winner Michael Dunlop until slower riders thwarted his prospects, with Dunlop breaking clear and setting the fastest lap of the race on his Ducati to win by four seconds.
McGee won the Moto3 race in damp conditions earlier in the morning on the Faraldo Racing KTM in dominant style and sealed a double with a hard-earned success in the Supertwin race.
He was pushed by fellow southern Irish rider Michael Sweeney but edged ahead after shattering the lap record on the KMR/Jack Reid Car Sales Kawasaki, winning in the end by 1.3s, with third going to Ballymoney man Darryl Tweed, who was 17 seconds further back.
McGee also put his 600cc Yamaha on the podium in the Cookstown 100 Superbike race, taking third behind Michael Dunlop and Michael Sweeney’s BMW machines to cap an impressive return.
“It’s been a good start and I’m very happy,” McGee said.
“I’m just disappointed in that race (Supersport) because we caught backmarkers, but that’s part of it.
“We had the pace to make a move on the last lap but I’m very happy overall. I was back to fifth or sixth on the first lap so I had to make a good few moves.
“I didn’t want to let Michael get away and lucky enough I got most of the boys within a lap or a lap and a half.
“There was a spot where I could have passed him and I was kind of holding back to save it for the last lap because I knew Michael would find something.
“This weekend is about coming back to see if I’ve still got the pace, and see how I feel, so I’m confident going away from that one.”