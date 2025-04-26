Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Michael Dunlop made a winning debut on his new Ducati Panigale V2 machine in the Supersport race at the Bear Competitions Cookstown 100 on Saturday.

Dunlop took the lead off the front row on the opening lap at the Orritor course in Co Tyrone chased by Michael Sweeney (EM Building Yamaha) and the returning Derek McGee (Yamaha).

Mullingar man McGee, back at Cookstown for the first time since 2019, moved through to second place past Sweeney and was half-a-second down on Dunlop at the end of the second lap.

The leading duo began to edge away from Sweeney and McGee slashed the deficit to Dunlop to only two tenths of a second on the third lap.

Michael Dunlop (MD Racing Ducati) leads Derek McGee (McGee Racing Yamaha) and Michael Sweeney (EM Building Yamaha) in the Supersport race at the Cookstown 100 on Saturday. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press)

They set a hot pace at the front with little between them heading into the final laps.

McGee was only 0.096s down on Dunlop’s Ducati as they flashed over the line to complete six laps.

However, 29-time Isle of Man TT winner Dunlop pulled an advantage as he cut through some slower riders and McGee never recovered.

Dunlop upped the pace to set the fastest lap of the race at 88.847mph, eventually winning the nine-lap race by four seconds from McGee.

Skerries man Sweeney completed the top three, 19.5s down on Dunlop, with Ballymoney’s Darryl Tweed further back in fourth on his Honda.