Cookstown 100 organisers warn Moto3/125GP class in 'jeopardy' due to lack of entries

The organisers of the KDM Hire Cookstown 100 have warned the Moto3/125GP class is in danger of being axed from the race schedule this year due to poor entry numbers.

Now, the Cookstown and District Motorcycle Club is appealing to competitors to show their support for the ‘tiddlers’ class, which also caters for Supersport 300 machines, and submit their entries before the March 19 deadline.

Only four entries have been received to date and in a statement issued on Thursday, a club spokesperson said: “The organising club, Cookstown & District MCC, is asking for any competitor wishing to compete in the Moto 3/125/SSP300 Class at the KDM Hire Cookstown 100 to please get your entry in ASAP.

“As an organising club, we need to gauge the interest from riders before the 19th March, in order to see if it is viable to run this class.”

The Cookstown 100 will be the first Irish National road race of the season and is due to take place from April 26-27.

Four non-championship races are planned following qualifying on Friday, April 26, while 12 races are scheduled on Saturday, April 27.