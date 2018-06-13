Council on board as title sponsors of Enniskillen Road Races

The new Enniskillen Road Races will benefit from the support of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, which has come on board as title sponsors of the event.

The Irish national meeting heralds the return of road racing to Enniskillen following a long break of 66 years.

The original Enniskillen 100 was a well-known and prestigious racing event, which ran between 1929 and 1952.

Among the confirmed entries so far are McAdoo Racing’s Adam McLean and southern Irish rider Derek McGee, who claimed a magnificent runner-up finish in the Lightweight race for Ryan Farquhar’s KMR Kawasaki team at the Isle of Man TT.

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council chairman, Howard Thornton, said: “The Council is delighted to be working in partnership with Enniskillen and District Motorcycle Club on this event, which has the capacity to attract significant numbers of visitors to the area over the course of the weekend.

“The event also provides us with the opportunity to showcase the district to a new audience, enabling our tourism product to be promoted to a wider market. Such events will generate income for our local businesses through significant spending, particularly in the service and retail sector through the provision of accommodation and food retail outlets,” he added.

“I understand that the Enniskillen Road Race will be the only event of its kind in the west. Enniskillen is the ideal location as it is effectively the gateway to the North, South, East and West and I look forward to welcoming the many visitors who I am confident will find their way to our district for the event in the last weekend in June.”

Practice will take place around the three-mile course in the shadow of Cuilcagh Mountain on Friday, June 29, with roads closed from 12 noon to 9pm.

On Saturday, June 30, roads will close from 10am ahead of an 11-race programme, which is headlined by the feature Richard Britton Memorial Race.