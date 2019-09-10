Council passes motion for William Dunlop tribute in father Robert's memorial garden

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has passed a motion for a memorial tablet in memory of William Dunlop to be placed in his father Robert’s memorial garden in Ballymoney.

The motion, proposed by Alderman John Finlay at a meeting of the Leisure and Development Committee on Tuesday evening, was carried with no objections.

Flowers were left at Robert Dunlop's memorial garden in Ballymoney following William Dunlop's fatal accident at the Skerries 100 in July 2018.

Road racing star William was tragically killed in a crash during practice at the Skerries 100 in July last year. His father, Robert, lost his life in an accident at the North West 200 in 2008.

Last year, William was posthumously inducted into the Hall of Fame at the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Gala Sports Awards.

Speaking after the meeting, Councillor John McAuley said: “William was not only a sporting superstar, but one of life’s great people in general who will never be forgotten.

“Further details of the design and plans of the memorial will be agreed by Ballymoney DEA councillors and myself along with council officers and more importantly William’s family, who were contacted and agreed to this proposal before we proceeded to council with it.”

Robert's memorial garden stands alongside his brother Joey's garden, who was killed in a crash in Estonia in 2000.