Daley Mathison killed following crash in Superbike race at Isle of Man TT

Daley Mathison pictured prior to the start of the RST Superbike race at the Isle of Man TT on Monday morning.
Daley Mathison pictured prior to the start of the RST Superbike race at the Isle of Man TT on Monday morning.

English rider Daley Mathison has been killed following a crash in the RST Superbike race at the Isle of Man TT.

The incident happened on the third lap of the race at Snugborough between Braddan and Union Mills, causing a red flag stoppage.

The tragic news was confirmed by his wife on Mathison’s Twitter account on Monday afternoon in a post that read: “Not something I ever wanted to write but here we go.....Daley, as Daisy says, is now sleeping with the fairies. That’s all I can bring myself to say right now. The last image I saw of my husband, was of a man so happy with life and so proud of his racing.”

Mr Mathison (27), from Stockton-on-Tees, was competing for the Penz13.com Racing team on a 1000cc BMW machine.

He was a former winner of the Ultra Lightweight race at the Ulster Grand Prix in 2014 and was also a three-time podium finisher at the TT in the Zero race, earning a runner-up finish last year following two third place results in 2016 and 2017.