Daley Mathison killed following crash in Superbike race at Isle of Man TT

English rider Daley Mathison has been killed following a crash in the RST Superbike race at the Isle of Man TT.

The incident happened on the third lap of the race at Snugborough between Braddan and Union Mills, causing a red flag stoppage.

The tragic news was confirmed by his wife on Mathison’s Twitter account on Monday afternoon in a post that read: “Not something I ever wanted to write but here we go.....Daley, as Daisy says, is now sleeping with the fairies. That’s all I can bring myself to say right now. The last image I saw of my husband, was of a man so happy with life and so proud of his racing.”

Mr Mathison (27), from Stockton-on-Tees, was competing for the Penz13.com Racing team on a 1000cc BMW machine.

He was a former winner of the Ultra Lightweight race at the Ulster Grand Prix in 2014 and was also a three-time podium finisher at the TT in the Zero race, earning a runner-up finish last year following two third place results in 2016 and 2017.