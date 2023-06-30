His wife, Talia Rees, said the 28-year-old Kiwi was ‘now my guardian angel’. She had earlier posted a hopeful update, describing her husband as ‘critical but stable’ and hailing him as a ‘warrior and he’s doing an incredible job at fighting this battle’.

Confirming the sad news in a post on social media, she wrote: “I am heartbroken. I love you Damon Rees – you are now my guardian angel.”

Mr Rees initially competed in the National Superstock 1000 Championship for two seasons after deciding to leave New Zealand at the beginning of 2020.

The New Zealand racer rode for the Ashcourt Racing team for two seasons in 2021 and 2022 in the National Superstock 1000 and British Supersport. classes respectively. Picture: David Yeomans.

The former NZ Supersport champion finished eighth overall in the Superstock 1000 Championship in 2020 in his rookie season, earning his maiden podiums.

Rees then joined the Ashcourt Racing team alongside Northern Ireland British Supersport rider Lee Johnston to ride a BMW S1000RR in 2021. He remained with the team the following year, making the switch to the Supersport class on a Yamaha R6.

This season, he was riding for the Carl Cox Motorsport with Uggly & Co by Binch Racing team on a Yamaha in the Supersport series.

Binch Racing issued a statement on social media on Friday morning which read: “It is with a very heavy heart that we confirm Damo passed away last night.

“Despite putting up a fight and battling as hard as he could, he was just too poorly.

“Damo meant so much to us all at Binch Racing. We are all absolutely devastated.

“His passion for motorcycle racing was there for all to see but Damo was more to us than just a racer, he was our friend.

“His dedicated approach to everything he wanted to do, his infectious personality and his wicked sense of humour made his time with us truly unforgettable.

“We wish to send our condolences, love and support to his amazing wife Talia, all the Rees family and everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him back in his native New Zealand.”

The British Superbike Championship described Mr Rees as a ‘popular rider within the paddock’.

A post issued on the official BSB Twitter account on Friday read: “Our thoughts are with the family, friends and team of Damon Rees this morning.

