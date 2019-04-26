Dan Hegarty died following 'minute error' in 138mph crash at Macau Grand Prix

Former North West 200 and Ulster Grand Prix competitor Dan Hegarty was killed in a crash at the Macau Grand Prix in 2017 after a ‘minute error’ at 138mph.

The 31-year-old from Nottingham came off at the Fisherman’s Bend section of the Guia street course in southern China on November 18, 2018.

Nottingham rider Dan Hegarty (8) at the Macau Grand Prix in 2017. Picture: Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press.

Mr Hegarty was competing for the Top Gun Racing team on a 1000cc Honda Fireblade machine when the incident occurred.

The hearing at Nottingham Council House this week was told he had made a bad start in the race and was attempting to close ground on two competitors ahead of him when the crash happened.

Data from his machine was later analysed by a Notts police officer, who found that Mr Hegarty rolled off the throttle much later than his previous lap – 18 metres closer to the corner – and that the clutch was disengaged, causing ‘instability’ and lessening the effect of engine braking. No faults were found with the Honda Fireblade machine.

The rear wheel of the Honda lost grip and father-of-two Mr Hegarty was thrown from his machine, colliding with crash barriers at the side of the course.

The inquest heard that there are no run-off areas around the Macau course, which is ringed by ‘unforgiving concrete and steel crash barriers’.

The race was stopped as a result of the incident and did not continue. Mr Hegarty died in an ambulance on his way to hospital.

Assistant Coroner James Hargan recorded a verdict of accidental death.