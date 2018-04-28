Dan Kneen set for Tandragee 100 return on Tyco BMW

Manx rider Dan Kneen is set to return to the Around-A-Pound Tandragee 100 next weekend on the Tyco BMW.

Kneen last appeared at the Co Armagh meeting in 2016 when he rode the Mar-Train Racing Yamaha.

On that occasion, Kneen crossed the line in first place ahead of Derek Sheils in the Open Superbike race.

However, both riders received a time penalty for jumping the start, with Ryan Farquhar declared the winner ahead of William Dunlop.

Kneen joined Northern Ireland’s Tyco BMW team for 2018 after impressing at the Ulster Grand Prix last August, where he was filling in for the injured Ian Hutchinson.

Yorkshire rider Hutchinson passed up the chance to ride for Philip and Hector Neill’s TAS Racing squad for a third successive season, instead signing for Honda Racing in a new-look line-up with Fermanagh’s Lee Johnston.

Kneen will see Tandragee as a good opportunity to give the Tyco BMW a run out on the roads prior to the North West.

The Braddan man is determined to make the most of his chance in the factory-supported team this year and build on his performance at last year’s TT, when he secured his maiden podium in the Superstock race.

On Friday, William Dunlop was confirmed as a late entry on the Temple Golf Club Yamaha machines by the Tandragee organisers.

Dunlop had initially planned to compete in the Bennetts British Superbike meeting at Oulton Park but will instead stay closer to home as he continues his preparations for the North West 200 and Isle of Man TT.