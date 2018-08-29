Dan Sayle transferred to UK for treatment as Manx racer remains serious

Dan Sayle remains in a serious condition and has been transferred to the UK for treatment following his crash in the Lightweight race at the Classic TT last Saturday.

The Manx rider came off at Ballaspur on his 250 Yamaha on the opening lap of the race and is being treated for head, chest and spinal injuries.

On Wednesday, further updates were provided on those riders injured during the Festival of Motorcycling on the Isle of Man.

Rob Whittall was taken by airmed to Nobles following his accident during Monday’s Classic TT Superbike race at Keppel Gate after suffering a head injury. His condition is described as stable with no cause for concern at the moment.

David Crussell remains stable in Nobles hospital with injuries to his back and chest sustained during the Superbike practice session on Friday, August 24. He is expected to be discharged within the next few days.

David Linsdell is described as stable following his accident at Black Hut during Junior practice on Thursday, August 23. He remains in hospital receiving treatment for a leg injury.

Bernie Wright remains serious but stable following his accident at Black Hut during the same practice session. He remains in hospital in the UK where he is receiving treatment for injuries to both legs.

Martin Currams received a shoulder injury in an accident at Signpost during Tuesday afternoon’s Manx Grand Prix Lightweight practice. He was transferred by ambulance to Nobles for observations overnight, where his condition is described as stable.