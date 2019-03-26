Dan Sayle vows to race on after serious crash at Classic TT

Manx rider Dan Sayle says he never contemplated quitting road racing following his serious crash in last year’s Classic TT.

The 36-year-old came off at Ballaspur on the first lap of the Lightweight race on the Steelcote Solutions Yamaha.

Dan Sayle pictured working on his Steelcote Solutions Yamaha at the Classic TT. Picture: Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press.

He sustained head and spinal injuries, a fractured skull, a broken collarbone and shoulder, a fractured jaw and cheekbone and a broken leg in the incident, which left him in a coma for a week.

Sayle, who has six Isle of Man TT wins under his belt as a passenger for fellow Manxman Dave Molyneux and Austrian Klaus Klaffenbock, plans to make his racing comeback at the Blackford’s Pre-TT Classic Road Races on the Billown course from May 24-27.

The two-time Manx Grand Prix Lightweight winner said: “I am counting the days until I will be back on the gird at Billown for the Pre-TT Classic Races.

“It has been a long haul since last August, but my determination never deserted me to race again – even at my lowest point – and now that I have been discharged from Nobles, I am getting back into a training routine to ensure I am fully fit for May.”

Sayle will compete at the event in the Geoff Duke Junior Superbike race on a 250cc Yamaha and will return to the course less than a fortnight late to contest the 250cc/650cc race at the Colas Post TT Races.