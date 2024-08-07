Dates confirmed for 2025 Briggs Equipment North West 200
Qualifying will again be held on consecutive days on Wednesday and Thursday of race week, when Superbike riders will be first on track in both sessions in a repeat of the format introduced for the first time this year.
A British Superbike round at Oulton Park on Bank Holiday Monday on May 6 this year meant Tuesday’s traditional practice day at the NW200 was moved to Wednesday of race week for logistical reasons. Next year’s NW200 will follow the same schedule, with the bank holiday falling on Monday, May 5.
Racing will begin with three four-lap races on Thursday evening (May 8) after final qualifying, including the first NW200 Superbike, Supersport and Superstock races.
Saturday’s main race programme on May 10 will feature two Superbike and Supertwin races and the second Supersport and Superstock events.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.