The 2026 Briggs Equipment North West 200 will take place from May 6-9, it has been confirmed.

Race week (May 4-9) at Northern Ireland’s premier motorcycle race has been finalised following confirmation of next year’s British Superbike calendar.

Traditionally held in May, the north coast road races draw crowds in excess of 100,000 to the Portrush-Portstewart-Coleraine ‘Triangle’ every year.

Opening practice and qualifying will take place on Wednesday, May 6 with final qualifying on Thursday, May 7. Roads will be closed from 9am to 3pm on both days.

The North West 200 is Northern Ireland's premier motorcycle race. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press)

The first races will be held after Thursday qualifying, with the opening Superstock, Superstock and Supersport races (roads closed 4:45pm to 9pm).

A six-race programme on Saturday, May 9 includes two Superbike and Supertwin races, and the second Superstock and Supersport events. Roads will close for the main Saturday race day from 9am to 7pm.

One of the most eagerly anticipated events on the Northern Ireland sporting calendar, the North West 200 attracts the best road racers in the world, with Ulsterman Michael Dunlop claiming a popular treble at his home race this year, which were the Ballymoney man’s first wins at the event since 2016.

Prior to the announcement of the 2026 dates, race chief Mervyn Whyte said there had been a “huge number” of enquiries about next May’s event.

“We’ve had a huge number of enquiries from people who are eager to know when it’s taking place in 2026,” he said.

“We’re looking ahead to next year and hopefully we’ll have another good year, like we’ve had for the past couple of years.”

The Irish road racing season traditionally begins with the Cookstown 100 at the Orritor course in Co Tyrone in April.

This year, the popular Tandragee 100 in Co Armagh returned to the calendar for the first time since 2022, taking place in June after the Isle of Man TT.

Armoy has become a key fixture of the Irish road racing season and is held in July, while next year there is renewed hope the Mid Antrim 150 will return after the event in Clough was sabotaged for a second time in September 2022, when oil was dropped around the course.