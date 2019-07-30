Davey Todd eyes more international road racing success at fonaCAB Ulster Grand Prix

Davey Todd is aiming to make amends at this year’s fonaCAB Ulster Grand Prix following a 160mph crash at Dundrod last year.

The English rider came off at the top of the Deer’s Leap in the Superbike race but fortunately escaped serious injury.

English rider Davey Todd finished sixth in the Senior TT and lapped at 131mph in only his second year at the event.

Todd will return next month with the Wepol/Penz13.com BMW and the Milenco by Padgett’s Honda Supersport machine, which he rode to his maiden international victory in the wet at the North West 200 in May.

He said: “Last year didn’t end on a good note but it doesn’t put me off at all.

“It is very fast through the top of the Leap. You go back just one gear from sixth to fifth and hardly brake at all. I wasn’t doing anything different than I had before but a big gust of wind caught me and blew me off line.”

The 23-year-old lapped the 7.4-mile course at an impressive 132.605mph last August in only his second appearance at the event.

He finished fourth in the Superstock and Supersport races and fifth in the Supertwin race.

After only making his road racing debut at the Skerries 100 in 2017, Todd has quickly become road racing’s hottest property. He followed up his North West 200 victory this year with a stunning sixth place finish in the Senior TT, when he set his fastest lap of131.491mph in his second year at the event.

“I don’t want to create too much expectation for myself but I know what I am capable of,” Todd said.

“I am coming to Dundrod to win but I am not going to lay everything on the line to do it. I wasn’t far away from ‘Hicky’ and Dean Harrison last year but this is only my second year at Dundrod on a big bike and I am still learning.

“I am not at the stage where I can push to 100 per-cent just yet.”

Todd has been competing in the International Road Racing Championship with the Penz BMW team and currently leads the series. He has also been riding in selected British Supermoto rounds as he keeps himself busy ahead of Dundrod showpiece.

“I haven’t really been off a motorbike this summer and it is perfect preparation for me,” he said.

“I love Dundrod. I love the fast corners and flowing circuit and I can’t wait to get back.”

The English rider is relying on the old spec BMW S1000RR rather than the 2019 version raced by Tyco BMW’s Michael Dunlop and Smiths Racing’s Peter Hickman.

However, he is more than satisfied with the package at his disposal.

“We are using the old bike but we know it is a good package,” he said.

“The new bike is better but we can’t get our hands on one. The model we are racing holds the lap record at the TT so we know it is strong

“The Penz team is really experienced and know how everything works at this level.”